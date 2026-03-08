King Charles faces difficult dilemma as Andrew raises fresh legal concern

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor seems to be sinking deeper into the quagmire of scandals, and the rope that could have pulled him out has been snatched away from him.

The shamed brother of King Charles was arrested last month, on the morning of his 66th birthday last month, for an 11-hour probe for under suspicion of misconduct in public office, following the release of the Epstein files.

British public has already been left disgruntled by the delayed action from the royal family and tax-payers have particularly expressed how they do not want their money funding the lifestyle of an accused paedophile and sex offender.

The sensitive situation for Andrew would require lawyers, but the fact that the former Duke of York no longer has funding of his own. It raises the question of who will foot Andrew’s legal fees?

A senior Palace source revealed to The Mirror that the King is aware that he could be asked to cover that cost and that is causing a new “concern”.

King Charles has set the strict condition that Andrew “must meet the relevant costs on his own”. He also “privately made clear that no taxpayer funds would be used”.

Meanwhile, Andrew is “growing increasingly anxious” as he needs legal advice during the police interviews.

Even if Charles uses his own money, it would put him in an “uncomfortable position” amid public dismay and the feeling to help his brother.

“The King is adamant that public funds will not be used to fund any legal costs for Andrew, but if he did meet the costs himself, there is certainly a risk that the public would not view that favourably. It’s a very difficult and delicate situation.”

Charles has already offered Andrew a temporary abode in Norfolk after evicting him from Royal Lodge. Andrew will be moved into Marsh Farm after repairs are made at the downsized property.

The news comes after the King refused to meet his brother while just being two miles away from his nearly a week ago. However, experts believe that Charles and Andrew are in private communication. Although it does not suggest that the King would be granting any favours especially after he vowed that "the law must take its course".