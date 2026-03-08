Meghan Markle invites criticism with new statement: 'Enormous ego'

Meghan Markle left her fans upset with a new statement, seemingly risking the future of a project close to her heart.

On Friday, the Duchess of Sussex and Netflix made a shocking announcement that they are ending their partnership for As Ever.

The streaming giant said that they are glad to play a role in bringing Meghan's vision to life, but it's time for the Duchess to go solo.

They extended best wishes to the Duchess, stating we "look forward to celebrating how she continues to bring joy to households around the world."

On the other hand, Meghan's spokesperson said in a message that As Ever is "ready to stand on its own." Also, they hinted at an exciting year ahead with more products to come.

However, Meghan's way of saying goodbye to Netflix did not sit well with some of the social media users.

One fan wrote, "Netflix signed off with class. Rachel [Meghan’s name in Suits] chose to act like trash."

"It reminds me of how she thought Spotify was holding her back, and then went to a platform no one heard of and got dumped even by them," another said.

"Meghan lives in a fantasy world with an enormous ego. She has done everything wrong. Her best bet is to hide and live a quiet life," one more fan suggested.