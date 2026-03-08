Prince William, Princess Kate make secret visit as big announcement looms

Kensington Palace annoucement for future monarch to come 'soon'

George, Charlotte join parents as Waleses make big decision

William, Kate take big step after tragic incident

Prince William and Princess Catherine have been working on an important task while keeping it under wraps, but the speculations have only picked up the pace.

There is a huge public interest in the what secondary school will be chosen for the future monarch, Prince George, who is currently in his final year at co-ed Lambrook prep school with his two siblings.

Experts had predicted that George will be following in the footsteps of his father Prince William and uncle Prince Harry, but Princess Kate had not been keen on the posh Eton College. Even though this school has a list of royal alumni, including King Chares, the Prince and Princess of Wales were open to explore new options. Kate’s alma mater, Marlborough college had also been a front runner.

However, it now seems that William and Kate have finally come to a decision as a secret visit indicates that Kensington Palace could soon announce the big news.

According to a DailyMail report, students at Marlborough were “mysteriously ushered out of court” recently by a “highly stressed” teacher.

The students were told that they “absolutely could not be outside”. Some pupils, put of curiosity took a peek and soon it was revealed that William and Kate, joined by 12-year-old Prince George and 10-year-old Princess Charlotte, entered the premises.

“They were shocked to see Kate and William getting out of a very smart car and walking through court,” the source said. “Then it clicked why the school seemed to have put on so many very wholesome extra-curricular activities that day, like choir practice and a random art show.”

William, Kate change plans for Prince George after tragic death?

Eton had been a front-runner school for the young prince with reports suggesting that the administration appeared too confident, like they knew something.

With just five months away until the Palace finally puts all speculation to rest, William and Kate’s visit along with their two children indicates that decision must have come to a conclusion.

The news also comes just days after a teen was found dead at Eton College as the police dubbed the death as “unexplained but non-suspicious”. The incident has understandably caused a significant shock at the college.

William and Kate, who are very protective of their children, could have changed their mind about Eton.