Beatrice, Eugenie make huge sacrifice for royal family: 'No sympathy'

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie stepped back from sparking further controversies, seen as a thoughtful move for the well-being of the royal family.

Since the 'dirty' ties of their parents and the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein made it to the limelight, the Princesses have been facing serious scrutiny.

Beatrice and Eugenie seemingly failed to gain the public's sympathy as they maintained silence over Andrew and Fergie's wrongdoings.

Not only that, but the sisters were also mentioned in those 'shady' emails released from Epstein files, but they strictly followed the royal family's 'never complain, never explain' mantra.

Speaking of it, royal commentator Richard Palmer shared the public's perspective about the daughters of the York household.

As per the Mirror, he said, "It’s hard to have too much sympathy for them when they’re not speaking about any of this or explaining any of it."

"But where I do have some sympathy is that for members of the royal family, if they try and build their own careers outside of The Firm, they’re accused of cashing in on their royal connections, and certainly Beatrice and Eugenie have faced those accusations," Richard shared.

Eugenie and Beatrice seem to be refraining from making any statements to protect their uncle, King Charles, and the royal family.

They might believe that speaking out might create further difficulties for the monarchy and overshadow the important engagements of other royal family members.