Duchess Sophie impresses in lilac while tackling rare skin disorder

Duchess Sophie brought her royal presence on on March 5, to Hever Castle Ltd for a pivotal DEBRA UK event tackling epidermolysis bullosa (EB).

EB is a rare skin condition where even the gentlest touch can cause the skin to blister and tear.

As Patron of the charity, the Duchess joined 25 of the world’s leading specialists in EB, dermatology, paediatrics, pharmacology, and reconstructive surgery for the inaugural two-day EB Global Taskforce.

The gathering focused on accelerating the development of groundbreaking treatments and shaping the charity’s forthcoming Global EB Strategy, set for release in April 2026.

Speaking to the assembled experts, Sophie in lilac coat praised their dedication and vision.

“There is the passion and drive evident in the expertise in this room to truly make a difference,” she said.

“It will take innovative thinking, bold ideas, and strategic creativity that can be the catalyst for the change that is so desperately needed.”

DEBRA UK shared highlights from the historic event on Instagram, thanking the Duchess for her guidance and support.

