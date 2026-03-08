Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to revisit royal status next month

Nearly seven years have passed since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle last set foot in Australia back when they were still working royals touring the country and the South Pacific.

Now, the Sussexes are reportedly preparing for a return trip, and this time the focus is expected to revolve around business ventures, media appearances, and charitable initiatives.

According to reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are likely to arrive in Sydney and Melbourne in mid-April, reconnecting with long-standing contacts while revisiting projects linked to their professional and philanthropic interests.

One highlight could see her stepping back into the podcasting spotlight.

After her Spotify series Archetypes concluded in late 2022, the former actress is expected to feature as a guest on the Besties company podcast Her Best Life.

The show was originally launched by Australian media personalities Jackie 'O' Henderson and Gemma O’Neill, making Meghan’s appearance a notable moment for the platform.

The Duchess may also take the stage at a Besties event. Such appearances would place Meghan firmly back in the conversation around media, lifestyle, and entrepreneurship.

While Meghan’s schedule is expected to revolve around speaking engagements and media collaborations, Harry’s time in Australia could carry a more personal tone.

The Duke built strong ties with the country during his earlier visits, including a month-long placement with the Australian Defence Force in Darwin in 2015.

Insiders say he plans to reconnect with friends from the armed forces and attend events supporting Australian veterans.