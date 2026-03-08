King Charles says tough times reveal true strength of the Commonwealth

King Charles is preparing to deliver a powerful message to the Commonwealth 2026, calling on its 56 member nations to stand together as the world faces a wave of challenges.

In his annual message for Commonwealth Day, the King highlights that difficult moments often reveal the true strength of the international alliance he leads as Head the global family of nation.

His remarks come ahead of the traditional service at Westminster Abbey, where hundreds will gather to mark the occasion.

The monarch notes that nations across the globe are navigating an era defined by instability and transformation, yet he suggests that cooperation within the Commonwealth can help chart a constructive path forward.

By working collectively, he says, the organisation can continue serving communities, protecting the planet and strengthening the bonds that connect its diverse member states.

“The enduring spirit of the Commonwealth is most clearly revealed,” he said.

This year’s service is expected to draw around 1,800 attendees, including political leaders, diplomats and it's high commissioners.

Queen Camilla will attend alongside the King, with Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales also joining the congregation.

The gathering will also include Anne and her husband Tim Laurence.

Among those taking part this year is former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell-Horner, who will address the audience as an ambassador for the Royal Commonwealth Society.

The event also nods to the upcoming Heads of Government Meeting, scheduled for November in the Caribbean nation of Antigua and Barbuda.

Last year, the King was unable to attend the Westminster Abbey service after revealing his cancer diagnosis, though he still issued a written message reaffirming his commitment to the role.