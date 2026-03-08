Princess Anne celebrates 80 years of King’s Troop Pageantry

 
March 08, 2026

Princess Anne paid tribute to the rich history of the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery, celebrating its 80th anniversary on March 6.

Originally formed after the Second World War, the Riding Troop was created when King George VI recognised the need for a battery of horse-drawn artillery even as mechanisation transformed the rest of the Royal Artillery. 

During a royal visit in 1946, the King famously struck out “Riding” from the visitor’s book and replaced it with “King’s,” giving the unit the name it proudly carries today.

The King’s Troop has since become a ceremonial showpiece, leading parades and State occasions from the firing of Royal Salutes to grand commemorations of the monarch’s birthday and funerals. 

During her visit, the Princess Royal toured the stables, met the riders and horses, and observed the farrier and saddlery apprentices in action.

She was seen engaging with a small group of uniformed personnel, likely members of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery. 

Her outfit didn’t go unnoticed, Anne was wearing a green long dress with a patterned jacket featuring subtle floral or leaf motifs with her go to bold red lip.

On the same day, she visited University College London, attending a conference at the Institution of Mechanical Engineers.

