Thursday Jun 01, 2023
'Ted Lasso' fans give verdict on season 3 finale

Thursday Jun 01, 2023

'Ted Lasso' fans give verdict on season 3 finale

AppleTV+ hit drama Ted Lasso ended its race with its third and final season.

Fans took to social media to express their reaction to the critically-acclaimed show.

“Ted Lasso! Inspiring, emotional, frustrating, loving, funny! You experience every emotion under the sun, and I have to say one of the best shows ever!” one fan commented.

Another added, “What a truly brilliant program! I pray they make more TedLasso.”

Jack Benjamin also gushed over the comedy series.

“As the late, great Jim Valvano said: We need to laugh, think and cry every day. The show did that in each episode.”

Moreover, one fan claimed the show had dropped hints about continuing after season 3.

“Ted Lasso fans: How likely is it that gas leak in Ted and Beards’ flat already hit them and this was a dream?” they tweeted.

Meanwhile, one fan was unimpressed with the last season, calling it rushed and distant.

Moreover, Jason Sudeikis also shared his views on the series end

“This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell,” the 47-year-old told Deadline.

