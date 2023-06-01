 
Siddharth slams reporter for calling his personal love life 'failure'

Siddharth also receives support from his well-wishers over the matter
Siddharth also receives support from his well-wishers over the matter

Siddharth, during the promotion of his upcoming film Takkar, slammed a reporter who called his personal life a failure.

The reporter, at the promotional event, asked a question to Siddharth regarding his love life.

"You play a hero with a successful love life in your films but your personal love life is a failure. Have you ever introspected about that”, the reporter asked.

The Rang De Basanti actor harshly responded to the question. He said: "I haven't even thought about that for a second. Moreover, I don't think it's your concern or anyone else's and it has nothing to do with Takkar."

The response of the actor shows that he has been offended by the question. On the other hand, his beloved fans also believe that nobody has the right to question anyone’s personal life like that. They called it a shameful question, reports India Today.

One of the social media users wrote: "Literally every time I see something with him I start to cringe and feel disgust.”

“There is a limit to asking someone questions like that on a public platform. He thinks he has this “chanuvu” with all those actors but it’s gone to a point where it’s just beyond ridiculousness.”

Another fan also came out in support of the Takkar actor, said: "Reporters are not judges nor the heroes are accused. One shouldn't cross their limits..in asking questions or giving answers. This guy is a real scrubber. my face fans ire sooner or later."

Siddharth is reportedly dating actor Aditi Rao Hydari.

