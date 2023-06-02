 
Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' receives R rating

Friday Jun 02, 2023

Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' receives R rating

Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated film Oppenheimer is not only nearly three-hour long, but has also been given the R rating according to the Motion Picture Association film rating system.

This is the first R-rating for any film of Nolan’s since Insomnia and Memento. R-rating indicates that the respective film contains some adult material.

The Cillian Murphy starrer revolves around the creation of the atomic bomb amid WW II and its emotional toll on Robert Oppenheimer. Murphy plays the titular character.

The star-studded film features Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt, Kenneth Branagh, Rami Malek, Casey Affleck, Gary Oldman, James Remar, Josh Hartnett, and Alden Ehrenreich. Oppenheimer also features scientists as extras according to the director himself.

According to a statement made to AP by Christopher Nolan Oppenheimer is shot in IMAX and film and uses “11 miles of film stock”.

“The sharpness and the clarity and the depth of the image is unparalleled,” the director said.

“The headline, for me, is by shooting on IMAX 70mm film, you’re really letting the screen disappear. You’re getting a feeling of 3D without the glasses. You’ve got a huge screen and you’re filling the peripheral vision of the audience. You’re immersing them in the world of the film.”

Oppenheimer will be released in theatres on July 21, alongside Greta Gerwig’s Barbie. 

