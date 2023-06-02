 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday Jun 02, 2023
By
Web Desk
|

Tom Holland gives major update on ‘Spider-Man 4’: Deets inside

By
Web Desk
|

Friday Jun 02, 2023

Tom Holland gives major update on ‘Spider-Man 4’: Deets inside
Tom Holland gives major update on ‘Spider-Man 4’: Deets inside

Tom Holland has recently shared a major update about fourth Spider-Man movie.

In an exclusive interview with Variety at the premiere of his new Apple TV+ series The Crowded Room, Holland disclosed that meetings for a fourth MCU Spider-Man movie were happening but now it’s “on pause” in support to the ongoing Hollywood writers’ strike.

Holland told the outlet, “I can’t talk about that, but I can say that we have been having meetings.”.

“We’ve put the meetings on pause in solidarity with the writers,” stated the 27-year-old.

Holland added, “There’s been multiple conversations had, but at this point it’s very, very early stages.”

Not only Holland, Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal previously spoke to Variety during the premiere of another movie in the Spidey universe, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

“Are we going to make another movie? Of course, we are,” remarked Pascal.

He further said, “We’re in the process, but the writers’ strike, nobody is working during the strike.”

“We’re all being supporters and whenever they get themselves together, we’ll get started.”

More From Entertainment:

Blackpink’s Rosé reveals how her perspective on other’s performances has changed

Blackpink’s Rosé reveals how her perspective on other’s performances has changed
Blackpink’s Jennie discusses what she thinks it is to be an icon

Blackpink’s Jennie discusses what she thinks it is to be an icon
Blackpink’s Lisa reveals difference between her in 2013 versus 2023

Blackpink’s Lisa reveals difference between her in 2013 versus 2023
Sharon Stone reveals being ‘abandoned’ by Hollywood after suffering stroke in 2001

Sharon Stone reveals being ‘abandoned’ by Hollywood after suffering stroke in 2001
Rihanna beats Taylor Swift to top Forbes’ richest self-made women list

Rihanna beats Taylor Swift to top Forbes’ richest self-made women list
Phillip Schofield claims he owes biggest apology to man he had affair with

Phillip Schofield claims he owes biggest apology to man he had affair with
‘This Morning’ ex-host Phillip Schofield reveals how his affair with younger man began

‘This Morning’ ex-host Phillip Schofield reveals how his affair with younger man began
Phillip Schofield reveals that he texted Holly Willoughby but she didn’t respond

Phillip Schofield reveals that he texted Holly Willoughby but she didn’t respond
Former 'Family Feud' contestant found guilty of murdering wife video

Former 'Family Feud' contestant found guilty of murdering wife
Phillip Schofield from ‘This Morning’ says his daughters are reason he’s alive

Phillip Schofield from ‘This Morning’ says his daughters are reason he’s alive
Alicia Keys announces musical inspired by her life, hits 'Hell's Kitchen'

Alicia Keys announces musical inspired by her life, hits 'Hell's Kitchen'
Foo Fighters' axe man launches guitar podcast 'Shred With Shifty' video

Foo Fighters' axe man launches guitar podcast 'Shred With Shifty'
Mark Hamill reveals how he became the Joker in Batman animated series

Mark Hamill reveals how he became the Joker in Batman animated series
Alison Hammond cries on ‘This Morning’ after Phillip Schofield cheating scandal

Alison Hammond cries on ‘This Morning’ after Phillip Schofield cheating scandal
Unseen draft of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' reveals Freddy Mercury's original title

Unseen draft of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' reveals Freddy Mercury's original title
Phillip Schofield mentions suicidal thoughts in shocking interview

Phillip Schofield mentions suicidal thoughts in shocking interview
Tom Holland gives major update on ‘Spider-Man 4’: Deets inside

Tom Holland gives major update on ‘Spider-Man 4’: Deets inside
Dwayne Johnson to return as Luke Hobbs in new 'Fast & Furious' film

Dwayne Johnson to return as Luke Hobbs in new 'Fast & Furious' film
Kanye West hit with a new lawsuit from photographer over aggressive behaviour

Kanye West hit with a new lawsuit from photographer over aggressive behaviour
Mindy Kaling going to miss Never Have I Ever final premiere: Here’s why

Mindy Kaling going to miss Never Have I Ever final premiere: Here’s why
Lily-Rose Depp reveals taking inspiration for 'The Idol' role from popstar Britney Spears

Lily-Rose Depp reveals taking inspiration for 'The Idol' role from popstar Britney Spears