Tom Holland gives major update on ‘Spider-Man 4’: Deets inside

Tom Holland has recently shared a major update about fourth Spider-Man movie.



In an exclusive interview with Variety at the premiere of his new Apple TV+ series The Crowded Room, Holland disclosed that meetings for a fourth MCU Spider-Man movie were happening but now it’s “on pause” in support to the ongoing Hollywood writers’ strike.

Holland told the outlet, “I can’t talk about that, but I can say that we have been having meetings.”.



“We’ve put the meetings on pause in solidarity with the writers,” stated the 27-year-old.

Holland added, “There’s been multiple conversations had, but at this point it’s very, very early stages.”

Not only Holland, Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal previously spoke to Variety during the premiere of another movie in the Spidey universe, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

“Are we going to make another movie? Of course, we are,” remarked Pascal.

He further said, “We’re in the process, but the writers’ strike, nobody is working during the strike.”

“We’re all being supporters and whenever they get themselves together, we’ll get started.”