Prince Harry, Meghan Markle using each other's relationship to ‘sell everything’

Royals
Friday Jun 02, 2023
By
Web Desk
|

Friday Jun 02, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently standing accused of turning their entire relationship into a ‘branding opportunity’ which they use to sell podcast episodes.

Royal commentator Douglas Murray issued these claims and accusations against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Mr Murray started the chat off by telling the Independent, “Look, you’ll say. The Sussexes have literally turned their relationship into a brand.”

“They are making mountains of dosh,” Mr Murray went on to add.

“They push podcasts on the pretext of their happily ever after like they’re going out of fashion.”

So it’s safe to assume that “if they truly wanted their privacy they’d shut up and leave us alone.”

“Can you imagine if, barely weeks after agreeing to spend the rest of your life with someone, you couldn’t open a webpage without noticing some online wag wishing your nuptials would go down in flames?”

After all “everyone Googles themselves. It's the internet age,” so even though the Sussexes tend to be ‘annoying’, Mr Murray believes they bare the ‘intolerable’ weight of people’s opinion, with ‘peace’. 

