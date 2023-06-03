Padma Lakshmi bids adieu to 'Top Chef' after 17 years

Padma Lakshmi will be leaving his seat on the Top Chef judge panel and as a host after 17 years and 19 seasons.

The 52-year-old took to Instagram to reveal exiting the Bravo cooking show.

"After much soul searching, I have made the difficult decision to leave Top Chef," the judge continued. "Having completed a glorious 20th season as host and executive producer, I am extremely proud to have been part of building such a successful show."

"I feel it's time to move on and make space for Taste the Nation, my books and other creative pursuits," Lakshmi said.

The TV celebrity came on board for the series in its second season, which was released in 2006.

Several Bravo family members poured their love on her post.

Many members of her Bravo family commented on her post, including season 19 winner Buddha Lo and Andy Cohen.

"End of an era and an incredible run. You were such an amazing partner and a BRILLIANT host," said the Bravo exec Andy Cohen. "I have such great memories of our TC days."

"I feel honored to be a part of your magical journey," added Buddha Lo, the winner of season 19.