Royals
Saturday Jun 03, 2023
By
Web Desk
|

‘The Crown’ has ‘misconception’ about Camilla despite ‘loyalty’ to Charles

By
Web Desk
|

Saturday Jun 03, 2023

Queen Camilla still has trying times ahead despite her loyalty to King Charles.

Ryan-Mark Parsons, known for his appearance in The Apprentice in 2019, shared his views Express.co.uk, that the newly crowned Queen is going through a hard time despite her service to the royal family and loyalty to the monarch.

After Netflix’s The Crown rehashed the very public divorce of Charles and Diana which was caused by his affair with Camilla, Parsons believes people have taken the “storyline as gospel and they think they’re royal experts.”

“These people who watch the TV show think they know everything about the royals. I think that’s a huge misconception. You can’t watch a series like The Crown and think you know everything about a family,” he explained.

“Yes, it's public, it’s an institution but it’s also a private family and also it was a private affair, in terms of the intricacies between King Charles, Princess Diana and Camilla. You can’t watch that and think you know everything.”

He added, “It’s also a hard time for Camilla. She’s been very loyal to Charles. She is Queen Consort now and she’s been a working royal for decades.

He also took a dig at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they left their senior royal roles in 2020 due to the growing press scrutiny and issues with The Firm.

“She’s actually been around, by King Charles’ side for two decades. I think it’s a wonderful thing,” he said. “She doesn’t complain. She doesn’t explain. That’s the mantra that every working member of the royal family needs to uphold.”

He further added, “I think that’s great. Unlike certain members of the royal family, they don’t just give up and move to Montecito when things get difficult.”

