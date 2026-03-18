Beatrice, Eugenie 'thoughtless' decision adds to Princess Kate anger

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson's daughters must have been feeling regretful over their 'silly' move made against Princess Kate's family member.

A 'thoughtless' decision made by Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie returned to haunt the sisters, especially in times when they need support from Prince William and his wife.

It has been reported that the Princesses 'snubbed' Kate's sister Pippa Middleton at a fashion show in 2008, three years before Catherine's marriage to William.

Royal author Alexander Larman said, "Snubbing Pippa was a silly, thoughtless move, but the family have done plenty of that in their time."

In a conversation with the Daily Express, the expert also claimed that Beatrice and Eugenie also have the same "rudeness and sense of entitlement" which their father, Andrew, has.

Alexander also highlighted the wide differences between the personalities of the future Queen and the York sisters.

He explained, "Catherine is a reserved, poised, quite formal, although not po-faced character."

However, "The princesses, especially Beatrice, are more like their mother – loud, forceful and like to be the centre of attention in social situations."

And now, in times when Prince William and Princess Kate are working behind the scenes to keep Beatrice and Eugenie at arm's distance, this resurfaced controversy may add to Catherine's anger.