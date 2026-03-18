Oprah Winfrey shares explosive chat after Meghan-Netflix row over interview

Oprah Winfrey has many iconic interviews under her belt but the talkshow host decided to revisit a particularly explosive interview as a new controversy concerning the Sussexes makes headlines.

Following their exit from the royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bombshell 2021 interview caused quite a stir not just in the US but its ripples were felt especially across the pond. Many revelations were made, including the racism allegations and the growing rifts behind closed doors.

Now, a new report by Variety claimed that Netflix was caught off guard by interview as the company was informed only shortly before it aired. However, a spokesperson for the Sussexes refuted the claims stating that Netflix was not only aware but signed off on the interview.

Oprah shares close ties with Meghan and she was even present during the royal wedding in 2018 as a guest. She has been a supporter of the Duchess of Sussex throughout, hence the emergence of this row, and her recent video post could hold a message for the public.

From one bombshell interview to another, Oprah spoke to another very controversial figure on the latest episode of her podcast, who went viral after the Coldplay concert last year.

Oprah shared snippets of the conversation with HR executive for Astronomer, Kristin Cabot, who was caught cuddling with her then-boss, former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron.

For the first time, Kristin appeared for an interview in which she cleared her relationship status with Andy Byron and how she was being lied to by her ex-boss. Kristen said that whatever details Andy had shared about his marital life were not true, hence it caused so much trouble.

The 72-year-old pointed out that a 15-second moment at the concert targeted with ‘never-ending judgement’ towards one woman and she feels “bad for us as human beings”.