Kate Middleton reacts to unexpected encounter during latest outing

A little princess stole Kate Middlton's show with her heartwarming gesture at the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Mons Barracks, Aldershot.

Princess Catherine, honourary Colonel of the Irish Guards, was caught on camera as she responded a three-year-old daughter of a soldier serving in the Irish Guards on Tuesday, March 17, in an adorable moment.

The Princess of Wales laughed and held her hands as she shared an adorable moment with the tiny princess, who surprisingly giggled, swung from Kate’s arms and jumped on her legs.

Vienna, daughter of Lance Sergeant Mills, who led the drums and pipes during Tuesday’s parade at Mons Barracks, couldn’t contain her excitement as the princess bent down to greet her.

“Are you excited?” Kate asked the girl. She told Vienna she had “beautiful hair” and applauded as she twirled.

The mother of three beamed as another soldier’s daughter, three-year-old Mila, approached her. Kate took her hands and complimented her on her green dress and bow, asking if “mummy” helped her with it.

The moment was captured on X by royals reporter Cameron Walker.

The Princess of Wales dazzled in an emerald green coat and matching hat. She wore the Irish Guards’ gold shamrock brooch on her lapel, adding a spray of shamrocks for a festive finish.

Teh royal spellbound onlookers as she styled her hair in a braided updo, in an apparent nod to Irish heritage and Celtic folklore.

The princess could not controm her emotions as she burts into laughter smiling when the Irish Guards cried three cheers of "Hip, hip, hooray" in her honour.

She also took only a small sip of the drink, having revealed during a visit to Southwark Brewing Company in London on March 12 that she no longer drinks much alcohol because of a previous cancer diagnosis.