Britons make new appeal for Prince William as Andrew drama takes backseat

The royal family has been powering through a tumultuous time since the past few months owing to the Epstein-Andrew and the arrest that took place last month.

Hecklers had been swarming the royals at every royal engagement, raising questions over how much the royals knew about the activities of the shamed former ex-prince. Although, Prince William seemed to have provided a reprieve, much to the Firm’s delight, as Britons are calling for a new demand.

The Prince of Wales had made a surprise appearance on Tuesday as he joined BBC radio presenter Greg James for Comic Relief fundraising campaign. William had been supporting Gregs’s eight-day tandem bike challenge to raise money for big causes.

William’s candid demeanour and his likeable banter with Greg appealed to the masses, so much so, that the harsh criticism of the past weeks turned into outpouring of love. There was one thing common in all the comments, the public ‘couldn’t wait for William to be King’.

“Prince William is just like his Mum. Down to earth & in touch with people,” user susanquinn2658 wrote.

“How lovely was Prince William doing this he is definitely the peoples king,” said paskinshelen.

“Can’t wait till he’s king. Not that I want his dad dead or anything but you know what I mean,” nikki_soane_nail_artist resonated.

User gurrrebecca echoed, “Love this, cant wait for William to be King....keep going Greg! [clapping hands emoji]”

Meanwhile, thatcotswoldlife suggested that the future of the monarchy was in good hands. “Yay!! How brilliant! [starry eyes emoji] We have such a good future secured with Prince William”.

“Absolutely brilliant,” supersallieccles penned. “Greg kept the future king safe and I think we are in safe hands as when Prince William becomes king.”

Sammannjames said, “The future is SO BRIGHT with him. We are so lucky to witness this future King.”

Moreover, maccadidit surmised, “I genuinely think this country will be so much better once this guys in charge.”