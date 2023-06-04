 
'The Flash 2' script is completed amid Ezra Miller controversy

'The Flash 2' script is completed amid Ezra Miller controversy

Warner Bros. is going big with The Flash as the sequel has already been finished before the original movie release.

According to Variety, the Aquaman scribe David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick has completed the script for the DC hero's second instalment. 

However, the movie has yet to receive a green signal to go on floors.

Further, the film's director, Andy Muschietti, also confirmed that Miller would remain Flash in the sequel, “If [a sequel] happens, yes. I don’t think there’s anyone that can play that character as well as they did. The other depictions of the character are great, but with this particular vision of the character, they just excelled in doing it. It feels like a character that was made for them.”

The report also adds they will be at the film's premiere on June 12 but will not respond to press questions.

“Ezra wants the movie to open and the conversation to be about the movie and not about Ezra. They are focused on their mental health and don’t want it to be transactional," a close source to the actor said.

The Flash will hit the theatres on June 16.

