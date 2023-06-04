 
Sunday Jun 04, 2023
Tom Holland shares his experience of visiting India with Zendaya

Sunday Jun 04, 2023

Tom Holland and Zendaya last featured in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

Tom Holland has shared his experience of visiting India with Zendaya. 

Tom and Zendaya made a three-day visit to India to attend the inauguration of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). Their appearance on the red carpet made heads turn.

While talking about the same trip in press Junket, the Spider-Man actor said: “It was a trip of a lifetime. I always wanted to come to your beautiful country, and I am delighted to say that I am excited about coming back.”

“We had a great time. It was informative and we met amazing people. We got to see the Ambani cultural centre that they have set there. I had a wonderful time.”

During the interview, he also mentioned watching SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus, RRR. He said: “I did actually watch RRR and I loved it.”

Tom Holland and Zendaya were last seen together in the film Spider-Man: No Way Home. At present, Tom is busy in the promotion of The Crowded Room, reports India Today. 

