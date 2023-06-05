 
Monday Jun 05, 2023
Web Desk

'Britain's Got Talent' judge Amanda Holden wows in daring mini-dress

Web Desk

Monday Jun 05, 2023

'Britain's Got Talent' judge Amanda Holden wows in daring mini-dress
‘Britain’s Got Talent’ judge Amanda Holden wows in daring mini-dress 

Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden showed off her incredible figure by wearing a daring outfit for Sunday's live grand final.

The 52-year-old looked sensational in a strapless sequinned mini-dress as the silver frock hugged every inch of her sizzling figure and boasted a fitted bodice along with a balloon skirt.

Amanda's strapless number was embellished with sequins and beaded trim and she completed the look with clear perspex jewellery.

Sporting a glamorous palette of make-up she swept her blond tresses in loose curls and slipped her feet into silver heels.

Norwegian comedian Viggo Venn has been crowned the winner of Britain's Got Talent 2023.

Dancer Lilliana Clifton, 13, and 14-year-old magician Cillian O'Connor placed in second and third respectively - but missed out on the title.

