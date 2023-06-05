 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
Monday Jun 05, 2023
By
Web Desk

That drama becomes a hit in which I die: Hamza Ali Abbasi

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 05, 2023

Well-known Pakistani film and television actor Hamza Ali Abbasi, who is set to stage his comeback on the TV screen, said that anytime his character dies in a serial, that drama becomes famous. 

"History has it that in every project in which I have died in the end always becomes a hit," Abbasi said while speaking about his upcoming drama serial Jaan-e-Jahan

His comments came while talking to a journalist during a launch ceremony of a salon in Lahore.

When asked if his upcoming drama's ending would be like Pyare Afzal, the 38-year-old actor said: "Let's see, time will tell." 

Abbasi also said that he is looking forward to his new drama, adding that the script is according to his liking and wish. He thanked producers Sana Shahnawaz and Samina Humayun Saeed, saying that they accommodated his reservations and input regarding the script.

Recently, the actor informed his followers regarding his return to the TV screen on his official Instagram handle by sharing a teaser of his drama. 

He wrote in his post: "Happy to introduce you to the captivating world of our upcoming project Jaan-e-Jahan written by Rida Bilal, directed by Qasim Ali Mureed,".

He further wrote that "the drama is produced by Samina Humayun Saeed and Sana Shahnawaz coming soon on a TV screen near you".

The actor has showcased his acting talent in many well-known dramas before but had announced his decision to withdraw from the showbiz industry over a year ago to devote more of his time to religion.

The actor's last performance as Noori Natt in Bilal Lashari's The Legend of Maula Jatt, one of Pakistan's highest-grossing films of all time, had his fans gripped to the screen. He had starred alongside Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan in Lashari's magnum opus.

More From Showbiz:

That drama becomes a hit in which I die: Hamza Ali Abbasi

That drama becomes a hit in which I die: Hamza Ali Abbasi
'The Night Manager' part 2 trailer: Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur return for epic conclusion

'The Night Manager' part 2 trailer: Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur return for epic conclusion
Ranbir Kapoor films for his cameo in Aryan Khan’s web series ‘Stardom’

Ranbir Kapoor films for his cameo in Aryan Khan’s web series ‘Stardom’
'Beginning of new era': Is Taher Shah making a comeback?

'Beginning of new era': Is Taher Shah making a comeback?
Shahid Kapoor says he had only ‘two spoons, a plate’ before getting hitched

Shahid Kapoor says he had only ‘two spoons, a plate’ before getting hitched
Dimple Kapadia on work stress: I drive myself sick with worry

Dimple Kapadia on work stress: I drive myself sick with worry
Shahid Kapoor recalls filmmakers stalled him for two years before his debut

Shahid Kapoor recalls filmmakers stalled him for two years before his debut
Tom Holland shares his experience of visiting India with Zendaya

Tom Holland shares his experience of visiting India with Zendaya
Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' trailer releasing tomorrow

Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' trailer releasing tomorrow
Manoj Bajpayee reveals his reaction on being offered 'The Family Man'

Manoj Bajpayee reveals his reaction on being offered 'The Family Man'
Kartik Aaryan recalls craving for recognition after 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama'

Kartik Aaryan recalls craving for recognition after 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama'
Kangana Ranaut blames herself for starting 'airport looks' trend in India

Kangana Ranaut blames herself for starting 'airport looks' trend in India
Shah Rukh Khan shares dramatic story of his and Gauri Khan's marriage

Shah Rukh Khan shares dramatic story of his and Gauri Khan's marriage
Chiranjeevi slams journalist for 'writing nonsense' amid cancer rumours

Chiranjeevi slams journalist for 'writing nonsense' amid cancer rumours
Shahid Kapoor on Hollywood debut: 'I don’t think that’s right'

Shahid Kapoor on Hollywood debut: 'I don’t think that’s right'
Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina once sang the wrong Punjabi song for him

Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina once sang the wrong Punjabi song for him
Nimrat Kaur reminisces about ‘The Lunchbox’ co-star Irrfan Khan

Nimrat Kaur reminisces about ‘The Lunchbox’ co-star Irrfan Khan
Abhishek Bachchan pens heartfelt wish on parents’ 50th anniversary

Abhishek Bachchan pens heartfelt wish on parents’ 50th anniversary
Vicky Kaushal says Sara Ali Khan scolded her mom for buying a ₹1600 towel

Vicky Kaushal says Sara Ali Khan scolded her mom for buying a ₹1600 towel
Nora Fatehi says people assumed she wanted to be ‘the next Katrina Kaif’

Nora Fatehi says people assumed she wanted to be ‘the next Katrina Kaif’
Dipika Kakar discusses the struggles of growing up in a broken family

Dipika Kakar discusses the struggles of growing up in a broken family