That drama becomes a hit in which I die: Hamza Ali Abbasi

Well-known Pakistani film and television actor Hamza Ali Abbasi, who is set to stage his comeback on the TV screen, said that anytime his character dies in a serial, that drama becomes famous.



"History has it that in every project in which I have died in the end always becomes a hit," Abbasi said while speaking about his upcoming drama serial Jaan-e-Jahan.

His comments came while talking to a journalist during a launch ceremony of a salon in Lahore.

When asked if his upcoming drama's ending would be like Pyare Afzal, the 38-year-old actor said: "Let's see, time will tell."

Abbasi also said that he is looking forward to his new drama, adding that the script is according to his liking and wish. He thanked producers Sana Shahnawaz and Samina Humayun Saeed, saying that they accommodated his reservations and input regarding the script.

Recently, the actor informed his followers regarding his return to the TV screen on his official Instagram handle by sharing a teaser of his drama.

He wrote in his post: "Happy to introduce you to the captivating world of our upcoming project Jaan-e-Jahan written by Rida Bilal, directed by Qasim Ali Mureed,".



He further wrote that "the drama is produced by Samina Humayun Saeed and Sana Shahnawaz coming soon on a TV screen near you".

The actor has showcased his acting talent in many well-known dramas before but had announced his decision to withdraw from the showbiz industry over a year ago to devote more of his time to religion.

The actor's last performance as Noori Natt in Bilal Lashari's The Legend of Maula Jatt, one of Pakistan's highest-grossing films of all time, had his fans gripped to the screen. He had starred alongside Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan in Lashari's magnum opus.