Prince William, Kate Middleton share first post after Harry's appearance in London court

Royals
Tuesday Jun 06, 2023
Prince William, Kate Middleton share first post after Harrys appearance in London court

Kate Middleton has seemingly snubbed Prince Harry, who appeared in a London court to give evidence during his legal battle against the tabloid press on Tuesday, as they showed that for the working royals it was business as usual.

The Kensington Palace has issued a statement about Princess of Wales' royal engagement at the same time when Prince Harry's busy in giving evidence in the courtroom's witness box.

On Tuesday, Harry became the first royal to give evidence in court in more than 130 years in his case against tabloid press. At almost the same time as the Duke began his courtroom showdown, Prince William's wife arrived at the Windsor Family Hub to hear about how they are supporting families in the area.

The visit is part of her long-term early years awareness campaign, Shaping Us, which she launched in January this year with the aim of transforming how people view a child’s start in life.

In the statement shared on the Prince and Princess of Wales official Twitter account, the Kensington Palace said Kate wanted to "hear from parents about the support they are receiving through these services and from the staff delivering them."

The palace added: "The Princess has dedicated her time to raising awareness of the critical importance of early childhood."

The continued: "The Shaping Us campaign aims to transform the issue of early childhood from one of scientific interest to one of the most strategically important topics of our time."

Following her visit Achieving for Children, which runs the service, tweeted, “Everyone at the center really appreciate you taking the time to come along and talk to parents and young families with real knowledge and understanding.”

Kate looked smashing in navy trousers, a checked blue blazer, and flat shoes as she joined parents who were taking a stress management course, a health visitor session and a baby massage course.

The Princess mingled with the families as she sat on a sofa, and at one stage on the floor, she also interacted with children and listened while their parents spoke about their experiences.

