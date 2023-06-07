Chris Hemsworth doesn’t want to be remembered as a movie star after death

Chris Hemsworth has recently revealed that he doesn’t want to be remembered as a movie star after his death amid Alzheimer's disease.



Speaking to British GQ magazine, Chris revealed that he lost his grandfather Martin to Alzheimer at age 83.

Elaborating on how he wants to be remembered when he dies, the Thor actor said, “My uncle specifically said about my grandfather, ‘he's remembered as a good bloke’.”

“And if he knew, or if someone told him that's how he would be remembered, how incredibly proud he would feel,” continued the 39-year-old.

After hearing this at Martin’s funeral, Chris shared, “It made me think about my own life.”

“And it wasn't about career or anything. It was about being remembered as someone who was good and kind and contributed something of value,” explained the Australian actor.

Chris disclosed that he took time off after filming an episode about death for his new docuseries, Limitless.

“Remembering me as a movie star after my death is not what I care about,” mentioned the actor.

Chris remarked, “Everything has more importance now, because of the realisation that this isn't going to last forever.”

The actor added that he doesn’t want to “leave a pile of rubbish movies behind” and will only take on movies “worthy of his time”.