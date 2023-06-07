 
Wednesday Jun 07, 2023
Justin Theroux cousin Louis opens up on friendship with Jennifer Aniston

Louis Theroux, cousin of Jennifer Aniston's ex-husband Justin Theroux, has revealed the biggest celebrity in his phonebook is the Friend's actress when he was quizzed on his Hollywood contacts.

Jennifer Aniston, 54, was married to Louis' actor cousin Justin Theroux for three years between 2015 and 2017, after they began dating in 2011.

Louis' friendship with Jennifer came up when the documentary maker was questioned on who featured in his phonebook by British Vogue.

He said: "Jennifer Anniston is probably the most sort of high wattage celebrity. I'm a very prestigious international documentary maker."

He added: "That's not what I'm, but what I'm trying to tell you is I'm a normal, I'm just like you. I put my trousers on one leg at a time, and many of these people are not even that famous."

Aniston's ex-husband Justin recently spoke of his relationship with his ex-wife in a revealing interview with Esquire.

The actor, 51, – who was recently spotted having dinner with her, where he placed a rose in her hand – spoke about the challenges of having a "public relationship".

He said: "I want all of my relationships to exist within the four walls of whatever room we’re in. And I’m not trying to be evasive, but I talk to Jen—I don’t talk about Jen. People will always want to gossip and say things, but you have to find that balance. And having been in a public relationship, it’s much more fun not being in public relationship."

