Thursday Jun 08, 2023
Haim sisters laud ‘incredible’ Taylor Swift on ‘insane’ work ethic

The Haim sisters were all praises for their pal Taylor Swift and her dedication to her craft.

In a new cover story interview with ELLE UK, the sister trio, composed of Este, 37, Danielle, 34, and Alana, 31, spoke about observing Anti-Hero singer’s work ethic and what goes down at their hangouts.

“Seeing how hard she works is insane,” Danielle told the outlet. “She never complains. She’s the most incredible performer, and so inspiring as a friend.”

Este chimed in, “She loves what she does. We’d play a show and she would just want to hang out after.”

The Karma singer, 33, is currently on her 61-date tour, Eras Tour, and will be dropping her version of the 2010 album, Speak Now.

Haim previously opened for the Grammy-winning musician on the 1989 World Tour in 2015, and they’ve collaborated on 2020’s No Body, No Crime as well as a remix of the band’s single Gasoline.

Now the all-girl rock band is excited to get back on stage after their gig at London’s O2 arena last July, which was also the last European night of their worldwide One More Haim Tour. They will now be opening for the Karma crooner on the Eras Tour.

Describing their hangouts with the Lavender Haze singer, especially after Swift made a surprise appearance during their London show, “It felt like our wedding day,” Alana shared.

“It was pretty f---ing cool. We hit the streets with our friends. I was like, “I don’t really care where we go. I just want tequila.”

According to the sisters, nights spent with Swift over the course of their years-long friendship are “the most fun.”

“We make dinner, we dance and we play pool,” detailed Este.

“When we met, it was ‘game over’ — we just connected on so many levels,” said Alana. “We have the same musical tastes. It just kind of clicks. As friendships do.”

