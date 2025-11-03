Story behind Dua Lipa passport photo revealed





Dua Lipa: File photo

A large number fans remain obsessed with a photo of Dua Lipa, which they believe the singer took for her passport.

Almost nine million people have viewed a photo on a single X post shared in July 2025 with the claim that it was Dua Lipa's passport photo.

The reason the photo went viral was most social media users thought "why don't other people look their best in photos taken for official documents."

However, most people are unaware that the viral photograph is not Dua Lipa's passport picture.

Dua Lipa's viral picture that has been shared with claims that it's her passport photo

The photo was actually taken for a fashion show and shared on social media with many other models.

The pop star was granted the citizenship of Kosovo in August 2025. After receiving the citizenship, she said it "feels like my two sides are now one"

The singer was born in London to Kosovan-Albanian parents, and she lived in the capital Pristina briefly from the age of 11 when her parents returned after Kosovo gained independence.

In a statement, Lipa added: "It completes the duality I have always had within. I love this country and this means so much to me and my family."

Lipa has often spoken of her love for the country, and set up a charity that focuses on helping vulnerable communities in Kosovo.

She was granted Albanian citizenship in 2022 for promoting the country through her music and fame.