Janelle Brown admits daughter Maddie hid THIS exciting news from dad Kody

'Sister Wives' Kody Brown's daughter Maddie hid THIS from him

Janelle Brown’s daughter Maddie did not share the good news of her fourth pregnancy with her father, Kody Brown.

The new teaser of the forthcoming episode of Sister Wives was recorded before Maddie welcomed her fourth child, daughter Emilia Estella Brush, in March of this year.

In the new clip, Janelle confessed that her daughter did not inform her father, Kody, about the exciting news of her pregnancy.

During the confessional, the mother was asked if the 56-year-old patriarch of the Brown family was aware that his daughter is expecting a child.

Janelle replied, "No, Maddie doesn't really even tell him that she's pregnant. He'll find out."

The 30-year-old daughter of Kody and Janelle announced the arrival of her fourth child in an Instagram post.

She wrote a heartfelt note: "Absolutely worth the wait, Miss Emilia Estelle Brush has finally made her grand entrance!"

"Our sweet girl took her time, keeping us all in suspense, but when she decided it was time—she didn’t waste a second. Born on 3/14, she arrived absolutely perfect. We are completely smitten with our newest little love,” Maddie added.