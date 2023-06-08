 
menu menu menu
Royals
Thursday Jun 08, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry ‘can’t ride this out’: ‘No concept of innocent until proven guilty’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 08, 2023

Prince Harry ‘can’t ride this out’: ‘No concept of innocent until proven guilty’
Prince Harry ‘can’t ride this out’: ‘No concept of innocent until proven guilty’

Prince Harry has just been warned against holding out any hope that UK courts will treat him 'innocent until proven guilty' because he is fighting a 'balance of probability' in court.

Barrister Barrett broke everything down for GB News and started off by bashing Prince Harry’s motives.

He believes that while lawyers work hard to “defend our clients to the absolute hilt and his barrister will do all he can,” it does look “a bit like Harry has thrown his lawyers under the bus.”

This observation has come mainly due to the fact that this case will operate under different rules, and will instead focus on judging back on a “balance of probability.”

For those unversed, this approach is drastically different to regular UK regulations, for criminal cases.

Often times Prince Harry “has said on several occasions ‘my legal team will sort this out’, we [barristers] operate on the balance of probabilities.”

But “Unlike the criminal courts, we don’t have the high bar of innocent until proven guilty.”

“It’s a low bar but it’s for the claimant to achieve, and it is for Harry to establish it.”

“He would ordinarily have expected the witness to have more command of the case, and to say it’s for the lawyers, his lawyers will not be giving evidence.”

More From Royals:

Legal expert believes Prince Harry had shot at winning phone hacking case

Legal expert believes Prince Harry had shot at winning phone hacking case

Prince Harry branded ‘an annoying numpty’ that ‘blames everyone’

Prince Harry branded ‘an annoying numpty’ that ‘blames everyone’
Prince Harry recalls ‘shock’ to find paps ‘waiting’ during secret Caroline Flack meeting

Prince Harry recalls ‘shock’ to find paps ‘waiting’ during secret Caroline Flack meeting
Prince Harry talks about getting 'paranoid' as Eton pals mistrust persist

Prince Harry talks about getting 'paranoid' as Eton pals mistrust persist
Kate Middleton, Prince William want to avoid 'nannies' for kids amid work pressure video

Kate Middleton, Prince William want to avoid 'nannies' for kids amid work pressure
US government given one week to handle request for Prince Harry’s visa records

US government given one week to handle request for Prince Harry’s visa records
Prince William to make better monarch than King Charles III: Poll

Prince William to make better monarch than King Charles III: Poll
Elliot Page reveals how Olivia Thirlby won his heart

Elliot Page reveals how Olivia Thirlby won his heart

Prince Harry leaves for US as King Charles returns to UK?

Prince Harry leaves for US as King Charles returns to UK?
King Charles younger son Harry chocks back tears during interrogation in London court

King Charles younger son Harry chocks back tears during interrogation in London court
Prince Harry ‘should know all about rock bottom’: report

Prince Harry ‘should know all about rock bottom’: report
Royal family’s future social media practices disclosed after Lilibet birthday snub

Royal family’s future social media practices disclosed after Lilibet birthday snub
Prince Harry admits he launched legal battle to protect Meghan Markle

Prince Harry admits he launched legal battle to protect Meghan Markle
Royal family releases King Charles first message after Prince Harry gives evidence in court

Royal family releases King Charles first message after Prince Harry gives evidence in court
Camilla receives special honour month after King Charles coronation

Camilla receives special honour month after King Charles coronation
Prince Harry’s ‘hypocrisy continues to astound’: report

Prince Harry’s ‘hypocrisy continues to astound’: report
King Charles likely to snub Prince Harry as he returns to UK

King Charles likely to snub Prince Harry as he returns to UK
Prince Harry proves ‘nothing can penetrate his skull’

Prince Harry proves ‘nothing can penetrate his skull’
Prince William betrays his mother Diana and Prince Harry

Prince William betrays his mother Diana and Prince Harry

Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle branded ‘Megalomania’

Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle branded ‘Megalomania’
Duchess Sophie visits charities in Surrey

Duchess Sophie visits charities in Surrey