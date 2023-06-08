Prince Harry ‘can’t ride this out’: ‘No concept of innocent until proven guilty’

Prince Harry has just been warned against holding out any hope that UK courts will treat him 'innocent until proven guilty' because he is fighting a 'balance of probability' in court.

Barrister Barrett broke everything down for GB News and started off by bashing Prince Harry’s motives.

He believes that while lawyers work hard to “defend our clients to the absolute hilt and his barrister will do all he can,” it does look “a bit like Harry has thrown his lawyers under the bus.”

This observation has come mainly due to the fact that this case will operate under different rules, and will instead focus on judging back on a “balance of probability.”

For those unversed, this approach is drastically different to regular UK regulations, for criminal cases.

Often times Prince Harry “has said on several occasions ‘my legal team will sort this out’, we [barristers] operate on the balance of probabilities.”

But “Unlike the criminal courts, we don’t have the high bar of innocent until proven guilty.”

“It’s a low bar but it’s for the claimant to achieve, and it is for Harry to establish it.”

“He would ordinarily have expected the witness to have more command of the case, and to say it’s for the lawyers, his lawyers will not be giving evidence.”