Bryan Cranston plans to retire from acting in 2026: Here’s why

Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston has recently shared he’s going to retire from acting in 2026.



Speaking to British GQ magazine, Cranston opened up that he wishes to spend more time with his wife Robin Dearden, who had to pivot” her life around his career over the years.

“I want to change the paradigm once again,” said the 67-year-old.

Cranston continued, “For the last 24 years, Robin has led her life holding onto my tail.”

“She's been the plus one, she's been the wife of a celebrity. She's had to pivot and adjust her life based on mine.”

The Emmy-award winner mentioned, “She has tremendous benefit from it, but we're uneven. I want to level that out. She deserves it.”

Cranston revealed that he plans to move to France with his wife in the future, noting that the star is all ready to shut down his production company, Moonshot Entertainment who he owns with Breaking Bad co-star Aaron Paul.

The actor disclosed, “I want to have that experience. I want to go for day trips and have the fire in the fireplace and drink wine with new friends and not read scripts.”

“It's not going to be like, ‘Oh, I'll read and see what I'm going to do.' No, it's a pause. It's a stop,” he added.