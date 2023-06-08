 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday Jun 08, 2023
By
Web Desk

Bryan Cranston plans to retire from acting in 2026: Here’s why

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 08, 2023

Bryan Cranston plans to retire from acting in 2026: Here’s why
Bryan Cranston plans to retire from acting in 2026: Here’s why

Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston has recently shared he’s going to retire from acting in 2026.

Speaking to British GQ magazine, Cranston opened up that he wishes to spend more time with his wife Robin Dearden, who had to pivot” her life around his career over the years.

“I want to change the paradigm once again,” said the 67-year-old.

Cranston continued, “For the last 24 years, Robin has led her life holding onto my tail.”

“She's been the plus one, she's been the wife of a celebrity. She's had to pivot and adjust her life based on mine.”

The Emmy-award winner mentioned, “She has tremendous benefit from it, but we're uneven. I want to level that out. She deserves it.”

Cranston revealed that he plans to move to France with his wife in the future, noting that the star is all ready to shut down his production company, Moonshot Entertainment who he owns with Breaking Bad co-star Aaron Paul.

The actor disclosed, “I want to have that experience. I want to go for day trips and have the fire in the fireplace and drink wine with new friends and not read scripts.”

“It's not going to be like, ‘Oh, I'll read and see what I'm going to do.' No, it's a pause. It's a stop,” he added.

More From Entertainment:

Diego Luna shares honest view on 'Star Wars' audition

Diego Luna shares honest view on 'Star Wars' audition
Lindsay Lohan glows as she expects a baby

Lindsay Lohan glows as she expects a baby
Arnold Schwarzenegger suffered after 'Last Action Hero' flop

Arnold Schwarzenegger suffered after 'Last Action Hero' flop

Matty Healy hits back at Noel Gallagher

Matty Healy hits back at Noel Gallagher
Kim Kardashian shares very intimate details about her love life

Kim Kardashian shares very intimate details about her love life
Megan Fox tempts fans into playing Diablo IV

Megan Fox tempts fans into playing Diablo IV
Kim Kardashian gives fans a major hint about her new lover

Kim Kardashian gives fans a major hint about her new lover
Johnny Depp leaves fans excited with latest announcement

Johnny Depp leaves fans excited with latest announcement

Teen animator's LEGO recreation lands him role in 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' sequel

Teen animator's LEGO recreation lands him role in 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' sequel
Jay Johnston of 'Bob's Burgers arrested in relation to January 6 Capitol Riots

Jay Johnston of 'Bob's Burgers arrested in relation to January 6 Capitol Riots
K-pop group Stray Kids I.N. to sit out broadcast due to health issues

K-pop group Stray Kids I.N. to sit out broadcast due to health issues
K-pop fans continue boycotting HBO show ‘The Idol’

K-pop fans continue boycotting HBO show ‘The Idol’
'Game of Thrones' actor reacts as Emilia Clarke shares release date for 'Secret Invasion'

'Game of Thrones' actor reacts as Emilia Clarke shares release date for 'Secret Invasion'
K-pop group Stray Kids reveal which idols left them star struck

K-pop group Stray Kids reveal which idols left them star struck
Audiences already terrified after chilling trailer for ‘Bird Box 2’

Audiences already terrified after chilling trailer for ‘Bird Box 2’
Sir Michael Caine writes debut thriller novel, at age of 90

Sir Michael Caine writes debut thriller novel, at age of 90

Blink49 Studios collaborates with Khaled Hosseini’s literary agency

Blink49 Studios collaborates with Khaled Hosseini’s literary agency
Kourtney Kardashian furious with Kim “She's legit copying my wedding!”

Kourtney Kardashian furious with Kim “She's legit copying my wedding!”
'Jeanne Du Barry' Johnny Depp's Cannes film to make its way to North America

'Jeanne Du Barry' Johnny Depp's Cannes film to make its way to North America
Arnold Schwarzenegger details about his rivalry with Sylvester Stallone

Arnold Schwarzenegger details about his rivalry with Sylvester Stallone
Shameik Moore reacts to ‘haters’ over playing Miles Morales in live-action adaptation

Shameik Moore reacts to ‘haters’ over playing Miles Morales in live-action adaptation