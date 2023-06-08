K-pop group Stray Kids reveal which idols left them star struck

They also revealed which K-pop group they’re listening to on repeat right now, including artists like DAY6

K-pop group Stray Kids appeared in a new video for Seventeen Magazine as they gave the answers to seventeen questions to update their fans. They just released their latest full studio album named ★★★★★ (5-STAR).

For Changbin, the idol that left him the most star-struck was Taeyang from the group BigBang with Felix and Band Chan readily agreeing saying it was “very, very true.”

The youngest member I.N. claimed that he was left stunned by second-generation girl group Girls Generation with Changbin saying he just “couldn’t forget the vibe” of their The Boys promotions and had to be calmed down by Hyunjin and Felix.

For Han, he was in awe of the rapper Zico as he himself is one of the top rappers in the Korean music industry.

Loyal to the core, Seungmin said that he admired the founder of their agency JYP Entertainment, J.Y. Park when he came to audition, as Bang Chan agreed saying “We all love JYP.”

They also revealed which K-pop group they’re listening to on repeat right now, including artists like DAY6, global phenomenon Blackpink, Twice, Seventeen and rookie girl group New Jeans.