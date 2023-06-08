 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday Jun 08, 2023
By
Web Desk

K-pop group Stray Kids reveal which idols left them star struck

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 08, 2023

They also revealed which K-pop group they’re listening to on repeat right now, including artists like DAY6
They also revealed which K-pop group they’re listening to on repeat right now, including artists like DAY6

K-pop group Stray Kids appeared in a new video for Seventeen Magazine as they gave the answers to seventeen questions to update their fans. They just released their latest full studio album named ★★★★★ (5-STAR).

For Changbin, the idol that left him the most star-struck was Taeyang from the group BigBang with Felix and Band Chan readily agreeing saying it was “very, very true.”

The youngest member I.N. claimed that he was left stunned by second-generation girl group Girls Generation with Changbin saying he just “couldn’t forget the vibe” of their The Boys promotions and had to be calmed down by Hyunjin and Felix.

For Han, he was in awe of the rapper Zico as he himself is one of the top rappers in the Korean music industry.

Loyal to the core, Seungmin said that he admired the founder of their agency JYP Entertainment, J.Y. Park when he came to audition, as Bang Chan agreed saying “We all love JYP.”

They also revealed which K-pop group they’re listening to on repeat right now, including artists like DAY6, global phenomenon Blackpink, Twice, Seventeen and rookie girl group New Jeans.

More From Entertainment:

Teen animator's LEGO recreation lands him role in 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' sequel

Teen animator's LEGO recreation lands him role in 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' sequel
Jay Johnston of 'Bob's Burgers arrested in relation to January 6 Capitol Riots

Jay Johnston of 'Bob's Burgers arrested in relation to January 6 Capitol Riots
K-pop group Stray Kids I.N. to sit out broadcast due to health issues

K-pop group Stray Kids I.N. to sit out broadcast due to health issues
K-pop fans continue boycotting HBO show ‘The Idol’

K-pop fans continue boycotting HBO show ‘The Idol’
'Game of Thrones' actor reacts as Emilia Clarke shares release date for 'Secret Invasion'

'Game of Thrones' actor reacts as Emilia Clarke shares release date for 'Secret Invasion'
Audiences already terrified after chilling trailer for ‘Bird Box 2’

Audiences already terrified after chilling trailer for ‘Bird Box 2’
Sir Michael Caine writes debut thriller novel, at age of 90

Sir Michael Caine writes debut thriller novel, at age of 90

Kourtney Kardashian furious with Kim “She's legit copying my wedding!”

Kourtney Kardashian furious with Kim “She's legit copying my wedding!”
'Jeanne Du Barry' Johnny Depp's Cannes film to make its way to North America

'Jeanne Du Barry' Johnny Depp's Cannes film to make its way to North America
Jill Duggar stands firm amid family's condemnation for telling the truth

Jill Duggar stands firm amid family's condemnation for telling the truth
Kourtney Kardashian discusses Australian morning show awkward viral moment

Kourtney Kardashian discusses Australian morning show awkward viral moment
Holly Willoughby starts ‘This Morning’ with innuendo, viewers left laughing

Holly Willoughby starts ‘This Morning’ with innuendo, viewers left laughing
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello go separate ways after rekindling romance

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello go separate ways after rekindling romance
Lionel Messi animated series secures Atlantis Animation, Sony Music partnership

Lionel Messi animated series secures Atlantis Animation, Sony Music partnership
Britney Spears says she cries ‘like a baby’ recalling conservatorship

Britney Spears says she cries ‘like a baby’ recalling conservatorship
Elle Fanning and Jenna Ortega reflect on women stereotypes in Hollywood

Elle Fanning and Jenna Ortega reflect on women stereotypes in Hollywood
Kerri-Anne Donaldson dies: Celebs react over shocking news

Kerri-Anne Donaldson dies: Celebs react over shocking news
‘Daisy Jones & the Six’ creator says show’s success ‘hinged’ on its music

‘Daisy Jones & the Six’ creator says show’s success ‘hinged’ on its music
'The Flash' star Ezra Miller praised for professionalism amid controversies

'The Flash' star Ezra Miller praised for professionalism amid controversies
Devery Jacobs elaborates on why she preferred to be called ‘Indigenous’ people

Devery Jacobs elaborates on why she preferred to be called ‘Indigenous’ people
Wednesday star Percy Hynes White finally responds to sexual assault allegations

Wednesday star Percy Hynes White finally responds to sexual assault allegations