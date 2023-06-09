 
Friday Jun 09, 2023
Matt Damon remembers telling Ben Affleck his looks won't help him in school theater

Matt Damon remembers telling Ben Affleck his looks won't help him in school theater

Matt Damon remembered telling Ben Affleck that his good looks are not going to help him in high school theater.

The Jason Bourne star jokingly said that he wanted the Air director to know his place when he joined their school theater because Damon was the “lord of theater department.”

During an appearance on SmartLess: On the Road’s recent episode, Damon told Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett how he dropped truth bombs on Affleck back in high school.

"When he arrived at the high school, I had to set him straight 'cause I was the lord of that theater department," Damon said on the show.

"And I went up to him, like, first day and pulled him up and was like, 'Hey, you know it's different here in the theater,’” he added to which Bateman jibed, "You went straight douche right away."

"'You're not gonna get by on your looks,'" Damon continued before jokingly saying, "And we were both like, 5 foot 2."

Damon also admitted that Affleck enjoyed a celebrity like status after he starred in an after-school special, adding, "He was like the big star of our school."

The duo went on to become best friends and even wrote the screenplay for Good Will Hunting, a film they also starred in together.

They also won their first Academy Award for Best Screenplay for the 1997 psychological drama film. 

