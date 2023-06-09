Remembering Aamir Liaquat on first death anniversary

Former Member of the National Assembly (MNA) and television host Aamir Liaquat. — Twitter/@DrBushraIqbal

Dr Bushra Iqbal, the former wife of famous TV personality and religious scholar Aamir Liaquat Hussain, remembered the late televangelist on his first death anniversary on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, Bushra expressed her emotions, saying that the pain was still fresh as it was on June 9, 2022 — the day on which Hussain passed away.

"Punishment for those responsible for his suffering and torture is ongoing and will continue until Aamir gets justice. The biggest court is yet to be faced," the grieving ex-wife wrote.

Speaking about how Hussain had suffered from depression from what was going on in his life before his death, Bushra requested everyone to pray for the departed soul.

"May Allah reward him many times for all his good deeds," she prayed.

Hussain passed away on June 9, 2022, at the age of 50. He was laid to rest at Karachi's Abdullah Shah Ghazi graveyard. The news of his untimely death sent shock waves across the country.

Aamir Liaquat's career

Hussain was born on July 5, 1971, in Karachi, to politician Sheikh Liaquat Hussain and columnist Mahmooda Sultana.

A young Hussain began his career as a televangelist when he joined Geo Television in 2001, hosting the religious programme, Aalim Online. He left Geo TV in 2010 and went on to host several Ramzan transmission and game shows on other private broadcasters.

In 2002, he contested his first election on a ticket of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement for the parliamentary constituency of NA-249 in Karachi.

After winning, he was inducted into the cabinet of then-prime minister Shaukat Aziz as the Minister of State for Religious Affairs. Hussain served as a minister of state from 2004 to 2007 until he was asked to resign by his political party.

In 2018, the television star and politician again contested the election for the national assembly constituency NA-245 in Karachi and won. But this time Hussain was in the running from the platform of Imran Khan’s PTI.

He parted away with the PTI in April this year, during the time Khan was facing a vote of no confidence from the opposition parties.

Hussain was married thrice.