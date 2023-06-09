 
Friday Jun 09, 2023
Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy romance back on as they appear hand-in-hand

Friday Jun 09, 2023

It was reported only one month prior that the two had split after being together for ten months
It seems Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy are back together as they stepped out of Annabel's 60th-anniversary party while holding hands. They showed off an intimate display as they left the highly exclusive club.

The 29-year-old artist was seen with his hand on Kate’s back as he guided her on their way out of the party. He looked dashing in a black pinstriped suit paired with a black tie and a white button-down that was left unbuttoned at the collar.

Kate, on the other hand, wore a fitted white waistcoat paired with a matching white mini skirt along with a stunning pair of metallic stilettos.

It was reported only one month prior that the two had split after being together for ten months. They had been living together at his place in London but reports claimed that she had moved out and went back to her home in the United States.

A source told The Sun: “There was no big row or anything - it just ran its course and they both mutually decided to go their separate ways. Liam knows it’s the right decision, he's been throwing himself into his music and the rest of the year he is jampacked with work.”

They added: “In truth trying to juggle his career and keep his relationship alive throughout the summer and into autumn was always going to be tricky - they both realised that.”

