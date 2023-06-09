 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday Jun 09, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Child abuse allegation against Megan Fox promoted by Elon Musk

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Friday Jun 09, 2023

Child abuse allegation against Megan Fox promoted by Elon Musk

An outrageous allegation of child abuse against Megan Fox has been promoted by Elon Musk on Twitter.

The actor was accused of child abuse for allegedly forcing her sons to wear girls clothes.

The allegation was levelled  by director and producer Robby Starbuck who shared the actor's photo with her children and wrote, "These are Megan Fox’s sons. We used to live in the same gated community and our kids played at the park. I saw two of them have a full on breakdown saying they were forced by their mom to wear girls clothes as their nanny tried to console them. It’s pure child abuse. Pray for them."

He added, "It’s truly horrific. It was about 5 years ago so the two involved were even younger than they look here. I resisted sharing this before because of how young they were and knowing California wouldn’t do anything about it. It’s tragic. DM btw, I have an idea to fight this ideology."

His allegations were seen by millions of people after Elon Musk reacted to his tweet with a exclamatory sign.

While it was not clear why he used the sign in the replies, it was speculated that the Twitter CEO wanted the allegations against the actor got greater reach.

Child abuse allegation against Megan Fox promoted by Elon Musk

Megan Fox has three children—Noah Shannon Green, Bodhi Ransom Green, 9 Journey River Green with former husband Brian Austin Green.

She is currently dating Cleveland rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

More From Entertainment:

Elon Musk mocks Taylor Swift

Elon Musk mocks Taylor Swift
‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ cast open up on filming intense stunts

‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ cast open up on filming intense stunts
Lewis Hamilton avoids following Shakira as fans ask about affair with singer

Lewis Hamilton avoids following Shakira as fans ask about affair with singer

‘Law & Order’ universe expands with ‘Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent’

‘Law & Order’ universe expands with ‘Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent’
Tom Holland reveals the reason he said yes to TV series ‘The Crowded Room’

Tom Holland reveals the reason he said yes to TV series ‘The Crowded Room’
Emma Stone makes startling return in 'Poor Things'

Emma Stone makes startling return in 'Poor Things'

EXO members spotted together as comeback confirmed

EXO members spotted together as comeback confirmed
Shawn Mendes releases new single, sparking mixed reactions

Shawn Mendes releases new single, sparking mixed reactions
Bill Murray, 72, and Kelis, 43, fuel dating speculations amid new bond

Bill Murray, 72, and Kelis, 43, fuel dating speculations amid new bond
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny once again step out in coordinating outfits

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny once again step out in coordinating outfits
Zendaya narrowly escapes wardrobe malfunction at Bulgari event in Rome

Zendaya narrowly escapes wardrobe malfunction at Bulgari event in Rome
Mexican animation shines at Annecy

Mexican animation shines at Annecy
K-pop group SHINee’s Onew writes letters to fans amid health concerns

K-pop group SHINee’s Onew writes letters to fans amid health concerns
K-pop veterans EXO have finally announced their comeback

K-pop veterans EXO have finally announced their comeback
Superman, Lois Lane candidates shortlisted for 'Superman: Legacy' film

Superman, Lois Lane candidates shortlisted for 'Superman: Legacy' film
Anna Marie Tendler pays tribute to late dog who saved her from depression

Anna Marie Tendler pays tribute to late dog who saved her from depression
K-pop fans respond to claims of ‘The Little Mermaid’ flopping in Korea due to racism

K-pop fans respond to claims of ‘The Little Mermaid’ flopping in Korea due to racism
Andrew Tate threatens to kill France knife attacker

Andrew Tate threatens to kill France knife attacker

Prince Harry left Britain reportedly without “seeing King Charles or William”

Prince Harry left Britain reportedly without “seeing King Charles or William”
‘Fantastic Four’ star Ioan Gruffudd’s daughter says she’s scared of him

‘Fantastic Four’ star Ioan Gruffudd’s daughter says she’s scared of him

Victoria Beckham slammed for designing “knitted underwear”

Victoria Beckham slammed for designing “knitted underwear”