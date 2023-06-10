 
Saturday Jun 10, 2023
Emma Watson takes Ryan Walsh’s breath away as she flaunts killer looks in bold skirt

Saturday Jun 10, 2023

Emma Watson dropped jaws with her killer looks as she rocked a revealing black bandeau top and a bright orange skirt.

Taking to Instagram on Friday Watson post a slew of stunning snaps from her latest shoot with Prada.

The Harry Potter actress, 33, was clad in Prada from head to toe as she posed in a black bandeau top, an orange waterfall mini skirt, and white mules.

Emma also had her curly locks styled in loose natural wet-looking waves for the Mediterranean-themed shoot.

She captioned the snaps:: 'Never the same, always myself. pradabeauty pradabeauty pradaparadoxe pradabeautypartner'.

She went on to caption the stunning beachy snaps with 'Our best memories are yet to come…..Never the same, always myself.'

The snaps come after Emma was spotted spending some quality time with a mystery man later identified as Ryan Walsh American business in Venice, Italy last week.

The Beauty and the Beast star always chooses brain overlooks which is exactly what she has done this time while choosing her romantic partner.

Watson sparked dating rumours with Walsh, who matches her “intelligence,” after they were spotted sun-bathing and enjoying dinner in Venice.

Speaking to The Sun, a source said that the actor “loves a bloke who can match her intelligence,” adding, “she is a very clever woman and her boyfriends have always been very brainy.”

This comes after Watson parted ways with the son of British fashion tycoon and billionaire Sir Philip Green earlier this year as their romance lasted around 18 months.”

