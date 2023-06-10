 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday Jun 10, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Jennifer Lawrence opens up about playing Katniss again in new Hunger Games

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Saturday Jun 10, 2023

Jennifer Lawrence opens up about playing Katniss again in new Hunger Games
Jennifer Lawrence opens up about playing Katniss again in new Hunger Games

Jennifer Lawrence is ready to play the role of Katniss Everdeen again.

Speaking to Variety, Lawrence, who appeared in four Hunger Games movies, said, “If Katniss ever could ever come back into my life, 100 percent.”

Back in 2022, the actress opened up at the London Film Festival that after her Oscar win and the success of The Hunger Games, she “lost a sense of control” and hence, wanted to take a hiatus from acting.

“I think I lost a sense of control. Between The Hunger Games coming out and winning the Oscar (for 2012's Silver Lining Playbook), I became such a commodity that I felt like every decision was a big, big group decision,” explained the 32-year-old.

Lawrence took a year-long break from movies and made her comeback with Don’t Look Up last year.

“I have managed to regain the control that I lost, and the process of making movies now feels personal for me the first time in a long time,” stated the actress.

Meanwhile, the fifth instalment of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Song Birds And Snakes, will release in November.

The outlet reported that the author Susan Collins wrote the Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes, which is the prequel to the movies, featuring Lawrence and Liam Hemsworth. 

More From Entertainment:

Bryan Cranston to ‘hit the pause’ on career in 2026, not retire

Bryan Cranston to ‘hit the pause’ on career in 2026, not retire
Shah Rukh Khan's surprise Mannat appearance gets fans thrilled

Shah Rukh Khan's surprise Mannat appearance gets fans thrilled

Marlon Wayans lashes out at United Airlines after being removed from flight

Marlon Wayans lashes out at United Airlines after being removed from flight
K-pop group Mamamoo’s Hwasa claims she had “reality check” after intense hate

K-pop group Mamamoo’s Hwasa claims she had “reality check” after intense hate
Blackpink’s stylist reveal how they maintain their hairstyles

Blackpink’s stylist reveal how they maintain their hairstyles
K-pop group Aespa’s fans defend them from hate over their unedited pictures

K-pop group Aespa’s fans defend them from hate over their unedited pictures
Jared Leto is spotted climbing wall in Paris after doing it in Berlin

Jared Leto is spotted climbing wall in Paris after doing it in Berlin
Rumours take off of Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup’s marriage as she dons ring

Rumours take off of Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup’s marriage as she dons ring
Diane Keaton showcases gigantic straw hat in hilarious video

Diane Keaton showcases gigantic straw hat in hilarious video
‘Loose Women’s’ Sophie Morgan gets teary as British Airlines break her £8,000 wheelchair

‘Loose Women’s’ Sophie Morgan gets teary as British Airlines break her £8,000 wheelchair
Inside Kylie Jenner's $36.5 million mansion: From cosy fireplace to extravagant bar

Inside Kylie Jenner's $36.5 million mansion: From cosy fireplace to extravagant bar
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, breakout star of Netflix's 'Never Have I Ever,' reflects on her journey, show's impact

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, breakout star of Netflix's 'Never Have I Ever,' reflects on her journey, show's impact
'Plaza Suite' starring Sarah Jessica Parker, husband heads to London's West End

'Plaza Suite' starring Sarah Jessica Parker, husband heads to London's West End

Jon Gosselin reflects on divorce, estrangement from children

Jon Gosselin reflects on divorce, estrangement from children
'The Simpsons' team hits picket line in solidarity with writers

'The Simpsons' team hits picket line in solidarity with writers
'Stan Lee' documentary trailer: ‘His legacy, in his own words’

'Stan Lee' documentary trailer: ‘His legacy, in his own words’
Pixar aims for theatrical hit with animated film 'Elemental'

Pixar aims for theatrical hit with animated film 'Elemental'
Elliot Page opens up on ‘intense pressure’ to remain closeted in Hollywood

Elliot Page opens up on ‘intense pressure’ to remain closeted in Hollywood
Adam Lambert puts playful twist on Cher's 'Believe' with nursery rhyme remix

Adam Lambert puts playful twist on Cher's 'Believe' with nursery rhyme remix
Elliot Page reveals why he backed out of a ‘sought-after’ period drama role

Elliot Page reveals why he backed out of a ‘sought-after’ period drama role
Ranvir Singh claims she was “sobbing in a park” after being fired from ITV

Ranvir Singh claims she was “sobbing in a park” after being fired from ITV