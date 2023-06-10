Jennifer Lawrence opens up about playing Katniss again in new Hunger Games

Jennifer Lawrence is ready to play the role of Katniss Everdeen again.



Speaking to Variety, Lawrence, who appeared in four Hunger Games movies, said, “If Katniss ever could ever come back into my life, 100 percent.”

Back in 2022, the actress opened up at the London Film Festival that after her Oscar win and the success of The Hunger Games, she “lost a sense of control” and hence, wanted to take a hiatus from acting.

“I think I lost a sense of control. Between The Hunger Games coming out and winning the Oscar (for 2012's Silver Lining Playbook), I became such a commodity that I felt like every decision was a big, big group decision,” explained the 32-year-old.

Lawrence took a year-long break from movies and made her comeback with Don’t Look Up last year.

“I have managed to regain the control that I lost, and the process of making movies now feels personal for me the first time in a long time,” stated the actress.

Meanwhile, the fifth instalment of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Song Birds And Snakes, will release in November.

The outlet reported that the author Susan Collins wrote the Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes, which is the prequel to the movies, featuring Lawrence and Liam Hemsworth.