Saturday Jun 10, 2023
Blackpink’s stylist reveal how they maintain their hairstyles

He explained that to achieve a colour like Lisa’s hair, people should wait for two days after showering
K-pop group Blackpink’s hair stylist Cha Cha revealed the secrets to how the girls maintain their hairstyles, colours and more in a video from Sunbae TV. He explained how it's important to pick your hair colour according to your undertones.

For Jisoo, he added that she likes to keep her hair natural, especially when she was filming for the drama Snowdrop. For Jennie, he explained, “Jennie had been doing ash, dark colours for the past couple of years.”

These shades only require a few touch-ups but nothing too frequent or intense. However, Rosé‘s iconic blonde hair requires a lot more work. “Sometimes she comes in three times a week to bleach her hair.”

He also explained that to achieve a bold colour like Lisa’s hair, people should wait for two days after showering for the bleaching process. Since maintaining their hair is incredibly important for idols, sometimes they have to wake up very early so they can get their work done in time.

“Celebrities come in more on weekdays rather than weekends. Especially in the morning, mostly at dawn.”

