Peter Gabriel releases single "Road to Joy (Bright-Side Mix)" from upcoming album

Peter Gabriel has released his newest single, "Road to Joy (Bright-Side Mix)," from his upcoming album called I/O. The song was recorded at different studios, including Real World Studios in Bath, the Beehive and British Grove in London, and High Seas Studios in Johannesburg, South Africa. The track, featuring the "Bright-Side Mix" by Mark "Spike" Stent, is now available for listening.

Gabriel collaborated with Brian Eno in co-producing the song, and it features contributions from the Soweto Gospel Choir and members of Gabriel's touring band, including Tony Levin (bass), David Rhodes (guitar), Manu Katché (drums), Don E (bass keys), and Josh Shpak (trumpet). The song also includes a string arrangement by John Metcalfe.



In a press statement, Gabriel provided insight into the album's concept and the meaning behind the new song. He explained that the project explores the brain and perception, with "Road to Joy" addressing near-death experiences and locked-in syndrome, where individuals are unable to communicate or move.

Although "Road to Joy" is one of the final tracks to be released from the I/O album, it draws inspiration from an earlier project. Gabriel revealed that it originated from a musical idea called "Pukka," which had its beginnings during the OVO project.



The song evolved into its current form during the collaboration with Brian Eno, with Gabriel wanting to infuse the record with more energy and excitement.

Peter Gabriel has been unveiling songs from I/O on each full moon, with previous releases including the title track in April and "Four Kinds of Horses" in collaboration with Richard Russell of XL Recordings.

Currently touring in Europe, Gabriel will make his way to North America in September.