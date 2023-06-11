Kanye West celebrates his 46th birthday with wife Bianca Censori, daughter North

Kanye West was all excited and full energy as he celebrated his 46th birthday with two very important people in his life on Saturday in Los Angeles.

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband celebrated his big day in his own style, having fun with his eldest daughter North West and new wife Bianca Censori.



North and Bianca appears to be on good terms while taking part in their beloved man's birthday celebrations as Kanye's daughter and wife, strolled hand-in-hand into the rapper's birthday bash.

North paid a special tribute to her father as she rocked her dad's signature black boots.

She was fingers locked with Bianca as the two made their way inside. It's not the first time North's spent time with Kanye's new partner, but she's clearly getting more comfortable with the lady.

North's appearance stunned some as it appeared she had a series of painful-looking scrapes on her face ... but TMZ claimed that it's just makeup as the nine-year-old likes to experiment with FX looks.



Inside the bash, a DJ played a bunch of Kanye's greatest hits, there was sushi served on models and minimal lighting, mostly by candlelight.