Elizabeth Hurley opts for different outfit to beat heat

Elizabeth Hurley shares which dress is best to offset summer's heat

Elizabeth Hurley says her go-to outfit is jeans and a T-shirt, because she is most comfortable in it.



As summer heat, however, tests the survivability limits, the actress adds she had to ditch her previously long-preferred clothes.

"My whole life, I've been happiest in jeans and a T-shirt, but this summer has been so hot that I've spent most days in a bikini," she says in an interview with Hello! Magazine.

This is in line with the photos she often posts on her social media in swimwear. "Luckily, I have a warehouse full of them,” the actress jokes.

As for spending the summer, Elizabeth had previously told the magazine that she was with her boyfriend, Billy Ray Cyrus, in London.

"I’ve been in England all summer for the first time ever and have loved every moment. Billy is teaching me to play the guitar; right now I’m appalling, but I’m hoping to improve!" she notes.

Elsewhere in the interview, the 60-year-old shocks her fans by sharing that she has not been to the gym “for decades.”

But that does not mean she is not exercising. Her gym, she says, is her garden, her Herefordshire home.

"I haven’t set foot in a gym for decades and don't work out per se, but I'm very active by nature and rarely sit still," the Bedazzled star notes.

She continues, "When I'm at home, I spend all day wrestling my garden into submission, so by default, I bend, stretch, and lift things all day long."

"I have a tool shed for which only I have a key, full of my 'lady tools'. My favourite is a mini leaf-blower that Joan Collins and her husband gave me. I use it every day,” Elizabeth concludes.