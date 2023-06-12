Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal': Pre-teaser out now

'Animal' is going to mark as the first on-screen collaboration between Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna

Ranbir Kapoor, who is usually seen in romantic comedy films, has this time opted to show off his violent side in upcoming film Animal.

The makers have finally dropped a pre teaser of about 50 seconds that shows a glimpse of Ranbir doing some really wild action using an axe.

He can be seen killing a bunch of men covered in masks with a fire axe. He wore a white kurta and dhoti along with a pair of sneakers.

The 38-year-old actor has opted for an intriguing look for this film. The actor chose to grow a heavy beard and a long hairstyle.

Watch teaser:

The pre teaser immediately garnered a massive attention on social media. Not just fans, but Ranbir’s wife Alia Bhatt also gave a shoutout to him by sharing the teaser on her Instagram handle.



Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal will mark the first on-screen collaboration of the Barfi actor with the Goodbye actress, Rashmika Mandanna.

Besides the two, the action-packed movie also features Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor is significant roles.

Animal is Sandeep’s second Hindi film after Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh. The all-new film is being produced under the banner of Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-series. The crime-thriller is slated to release in theatres on August 11, reports India Today.