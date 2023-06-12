 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday Jun 12, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Britney Spears thrashed 'meth' claims amid Kevin Federline denial

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Monday Jun 12, 2023

Britney Spears former husband Kevin Federline denied giving the statement that she is on drugs
Britney Spears' former husband Kevin Federline denied giving the statement that she is 'on drugs'

Britney Spears has adopted an unforgiving stance on the serious allegations from her family that she is addicted to meth.

The pop star took to Instagram to dismiss the accusations and reflected on her chequered relationship with two sons.

"The fact that people are claiming things that are not true is so sad ... This may not even be them saying such things because it doesn't make any sense to me for them to be saying that,” she said.

“It makes me sad because I tried so hard to make things nice for you and it was never good enough. So you guys go behind my back and talk about me … it breaks my heart and the news is so low."

"Hopefully it is just the news being hateful and Kevin nor Preston said any of those things," the 41-year-old believed.

However, a twist came when Spears's ex-husband Kevin Federline allegedly walked back on his Daily Mail interview where he aired his concerns about the rockstar on drugs.

“I fear she's on meth — I've been praying someone would make it public and that she wakes up. ... It's terrifying. She is the mother of my boys," journalist Daphne Barak quoted the 45-year-old.

The rapper clarified his position on Instagram, adding that the reporting is "false" and "repulsive" and said it "saddens" his family.

"[The] lies and attempts to exploit minors is clickbait and another repulsive example of where, unfortunately, certain journalism has sunk today," he penned

More From Entertainment:

Matty Healy makes errors during performance, apologises to Taylor Swift after split

Matty Healy makes errors during performance, apologises to Taylor Swift after split

Kris Jenner ‘saddened’ over Kim Kardashian’s rise as a reality TV star

Kris Jenner ‘saddened’ over Kim Kardashian’s rise as a reality TV star
Andrew Shue finally forgives Amy Robach for 'betrayal'?

Andrew Shue finally forgives Amy Robach for 'betrayal'?
Taylor Swift still reeling from her split with Matty Healy?

Taylor Swift still reeling from her split with Matty Healy?
Caitriona Balfe on 'Outlander' near end: 'Bittersweet'

Caitriona Balfe on 'Outlander' near end: 'Bittersweet'
Taylor Swift thanks Detroit crowd for making her feel ‘right at home’

Taylor Swift thanks Detroit crowd for making her feel ‘right at home’
Riley Keough talks ‘depressing’ biases against women filmmakers

Riley Keough talks ‘depressing’ biases against women filmmakers

Britney Spears lawyer demands outlet to take down ‘defamatory story’ about popstar

Britney Spears lawyer demands outlet to take down ‘defamatory story’ about popstar

Kate Hudson pens 'lovely' birthday post to fiancé Danny Fujikawa

Kate Hudson pens 'lovely' birthday post to fiancé Danny Fujikawa

Taylor Swift doubles down on charity amid Eras Tour

Taylor Swift doubles down on charity amid Eras Tour
Jamie Foxx rep calls COVID-19 rumours: 'completely inaccurate'

Jamie Foxx rep calls COVID-19 rumours: 'completely inaccurate'
Tom Holland casts doubt on 'Spider-Man 4' future

Tom Holland casts doubt on 'Spider-Man 4' future
'John Wick' franchise roped in Halle Berry to return?

'John Wick' franchise roped in Halle Berry to return?
Megan Fox tells of 'impotent little man' for targeting her children

Megan Fox tells of 'impotent little man' for targeting her children
Elliot Page wanted to 'kill' himself when offered 'feminine' role

Elliot Page wanted to 'kill' himself when offered 'feminine' role
Michael Fassbender's dream crashes as he fails to finish famous car race

Michael Fassbender's dream crashes as he fails to finish famous car race
'Succession' director 'felt bad' on S4 'third episode' shocker

'Succession' director 'felt bad' on S4 'third episode' shocker
Tracee Ellis Ross explores clickbait journalism in latest film 'Cold Copy'

Tracee Ellis Ross explores clickbait journalism in latest film 'Cold Copy'
Blackpink's Jennie departs Melbourne concert over health issues

Blackpink's Jennie departs Melbourne concert over health issues
Newlyweds Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup look radiant as they step out in NYC

Newlyweds Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup look radiant as they step out in NYC
Jennifer Lopez gives fans a peek inside her new home: Ben Affleck not seen in video video

Jennifer Lopez gives fans a peek inside her new home: Ben Affleck not seen in video