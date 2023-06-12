 
Monday Jun 12, 2023
Suhana Khan's 'Archies' poster releases with 'Pathaan' twist

Monday Jun 12, 2023

Archies marks as Shah Rukh Khans daughter Suhana Khans acting debut
'Archies' marks as Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan's acting debut

Suhana Khan’s debut film, Archies first poster has released which has a special connection Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. 

Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar, first poster released on June 11 with a spectacular twist. 

The official Instagram handle of Archies dropped the poster along with a caption that had a special Pathaan reference. The caption had one of the most famous dialogues of SRK from the film.

“BRB, kursi ki, aur humari peti baandh rahein hai to go to Riverdale! Grab some Pop Tates’ shakes and burgers and get ready to meet #TheArchies gang, coming soon to @netflix_in #TheArchiesOnNetflix", the caption read.

Archies poster had 'Welcome to Riverdale' written on it in English. Meanwhile, the rest of the detailing on the poster has been done in Hindi.

Suhana’s film also marks as the acting debut of Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda.

While briefing a bit about the story of the Archies, director Zoya said: “We have set it in the Anglo-Indian community in India and can’t wait to transport you to the magical, fictional town of Riverdale.”

“The story revolves around the interpersonal relationship within the seven characters and their shenanigans. I tried to retain the original vibe of the comic, but did feel a lot of pressure since Riverdale had already come out.”

“It is super exciting to take these beloved characters and introduce them to a new generation, but still keep the nostalgia of the original comic alive. We have set it in the Anglo-Indian community in India and can’t wait to transport you to the magical, fictional town of Riverdale.”

As per News 18, Archies is set to go on floors this year.

