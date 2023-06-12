 
Monday Jun 12, 2023
Jonah Hill leaves fans spellbound with his major weight transformation

Jonah Hillleft fans were in shock with his incredible transformation as he had visibly shed some pounds.

The actor looks completely unrecognisable since his days starring in Superbad, having lost 40lb (2.9 stone) with the help of a nutritionist and personal trainer.

Jonah, 39, was recently spotted showing off his slimmed down physique and big bushy beard as he dropped off a surfboard at a shop to get it repaired at a shop in Malibu.

Fans were blown away by his change in appearance, with one person taking to Twitter to compare him to Tom Hanks in the film Castaway.

The Hollywood star has been very open about his body image struggles and how he fought hard to get in shape.

At his heaviest, Jonah weighed almost 252lb (18 stone), but he managed to shed the weight and lost 40lb (2.9 stone).

Speaking about his transformation, he told ABC News that "it was mostly diet".

"I wish there was some crazy thing that I did, like a pill or a genie or something, but I went to see a nutritionist, and he told me what to eat to change my habits and stuff.

"I found that Japanese food was very helpful to me," Jonah explained.

He also admitted that something as simple as ditching beer had helped him shed the weight faster than he thought.

Jonah added: "It's so annoying because if I don’t drink beer, I get really really thin. Then when I drink beer, I get a little bigger."

