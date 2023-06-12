 
menu menu menu
Royals
Monday Jun 12, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

King Charles enjoys journey of royal train pulled by Flying Scotsman locomotive

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Monday Jun 12, 2023

King Charles enjoys journey of royal train pulled by Flying Scotsman locomotive

King Charles has been greeted by crowds in North Yorkshire after arriving on the Royal train which was pulled by the famous Flying Scotsman locomotive.

The 74-year-old looked fresh and fit as he stopped off at Pickering station, on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway, to meet those involved with the loco as it marks its centenary.

Royal family also shared the adorable video of King Charles on their official social media accounts, captioning: "What a wonderful way to arrive into Pickering!

"In celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Flying Scotsman, the famous engine pulled the Royal Train as The King arrived at @NYMR."

The newly crowned King spent time with people on the platform before moving to the town's square to meet shop owners. He even greeted some by shaking hands.

King Charles enjoys journey of royal train pulled by Flying Scotsman locomotive

The volunteer-run heritage railway is also celebrating its 50th anniversary.

As per details, the 70ft (21m) long locomotive was one of Sir Nigel Gresley's A1 Class locomotives and is now considered one of the most famous in the world.

It is to mention here that the Flying Scotsman was retired from regular service in 1963 after covering at least two million miles during its service on Britain's railway network.

It was officially the first locomotive to reach 100mph (161 km/h) and on 24 February this year it marked 100 years since it entered service.

Chris Cubitt, the Flying Scotsman's driver, said the King had "enjoyed the trip. He's a regular because he has been here before when he opened the station in 2000. He's on his way to Scarborough now through my village. I invited him in for tea, but he said he couldn't come."

More From Royals:

Prince Harry’s ‘unhappiness in an aimless battle’ is ‘far too destructive'

Prince Harry’s ‘unhappiness in an aimless battle’ is ‘far too destructive'
Camilla meets old friends, breaks royal protocol for them

Camilla meets old friends, breaks royal protocol for them
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's catastrophic, embarrassing moment resurfaces

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's catastrophic, embarrassing moment resurfaces
Prince Harry couldn’t last a day in the ‘pit with the groundlings’

Prince Harry couldn’t last a day in the ‘pit with the groundlings’
Prince Harry thinks he has a ‘god’s mind’: ‘It passeth all understanding’

Prince Harry thinks he has a ‘god’s mind’: ‘It passeth all understanding’
Prince Harry ‘toxic desire to rewrite history’ is ‘too much to handle’

Prince Harry ‘toxic desire to rewrite history’ is ‘too much to handle’
Prince Harry is ‘fed up with things not working out’

Prince Harry is ‘fed up with things not working out’
Kate Middleton, Prince William to visit Scotland next month

Kate Middleton, Prince William to visit Scotland next month
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘general whingefest’ put to rest?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘general whingefest’ put to rest?
Prince Harry knows ‘he has no market for more’

Prince Harry knows ‘he has no market for more’
When will Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s lease on Frogmore Cottage expire?

When will Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s lease on Frogmore Cottage expire?
Prince Harry is making a ‘mortifying spectacle’ of himself

Prince Harry is making a ‘mortifying spectacle’ of himself
King Charles advised to remove Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s titles

King Charles advised to remove Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s titles
King Charles ‘constantly’ talks about Prince Harry for THIS reason

King Charles ‘constantly’ talks about Prince Harry for THIS reason
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie could do miracles for Andrew: 'Restore image'

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie could do miracles for Andrew: 'Restore image'

King Charles changing 'social media practices' after ignoring Lilibet

King Charles changing 'social media practices' after ignoring Lilibet
Prince Harry 'losing instincts' on what to say about King in public

Prince Harry 'losing instincts' on what to say about King in public
Prince Harry adds to King Charles' worries with his latest action?

Prince Harry adds to King Charles' worries with his latest action?
Prince Harry melts King Charles heart with his emotional statement?

Prince Harry melts King Charles heart with his emotional statement?
Prince Harry’s a ‘prolific drug user’ not even ‘woke Americans’ believe

Prince Harry’s a ‘prolific drug user’ not even ‘woke Americans’ believe
Prince Harry’s paranoias are ‘being used’ by Meghan Markle for ‘total control’

Prince Harry’s paranoias are ‘being used’ by Meghan Markle for ‘total control’