Fans vote Sam Smith, Madonna's 'Vulgar' as top new music release of the week

During Pride Month, the collaboration between Sam Smith and Madonna, titled "Vulgar," has emerged as the top choice in this week's new music poll.



The poll, conducted by Billboard, allowed music fans to vote for their favorite new music release from the past week.

"Vulgar" received over 45% of the vote, surpassing other new music releases from artists like BTS, Niall Horan, and Rosalía, among others.



Released via Capitol Records, the energetic track serves as a pulsating dance anthem, with Smith expressing pride in being called "vulgar," while Madonna warns anyone who messes with Sam that they are also messing with her.

Following their Grammys performance, Madonna and Smith recorded "Vulgar" with a team of producers, including Ilya, Cirkut, Omer Fedi, Ryan Tedder, Jimmy Napes, Smith, and Madonna's vocal producer and engineer, Lauren D'elia.