Prabhu Deva embraces fatherhood at 50, welcomes baby girl with second wife

Pabhu Deva welcomes a daughter after three sons

Prabhu Deva has announced the birth of a baby girl with his second wife, Dr. Himani Prabhu.

In conversation with Times of India, Prabhu shared that he has embraced fatherhood at this age and that he feel happy and complete.

“Yes! It is true. I am a father again at this age. I feel very happy and complete.”

He further revealed that he has decided to cut down his workload as he wishes to spend more and more time with his at the moment.

“I have already cut down on my workload. I felt I was doing too much work, just running around. I am done with that. I want to spend some time with my family.”

The R… Rajkumar director is already a father of three, which he had with his first wife Ramlatha.

After nine years of their marriage, the couple parted ways. He has three sons; one of his sons died in 2008 after suffering from a brain tumour. However, two sons are still healthy and alive and live with their mother.

Prabhu, 50, married Dr. Himani in 2020. He has always kept his second marriage and wife away from all the limelight.

Work wise, Prabhu Deva has worked as a director for multiple films like Dabangg 3, Wanted, Rowdy Rathore and many more, reports News 18.