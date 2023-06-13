 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
Tuesday Jun 13, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Prabhu Deva embraces fatherhood at 50, welcomes baby girl with second wife

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 13, 2023

Pabhu Deva welcomes a daughter after three sons
Pabhu Deva welcomes a daughter after three sons 

Prabhu Deva has announced the birth of a baby girl with his second wife, Dr. Himani Prabhu. 

In conversation with Times of India, Prabhu shared that he has embraced fatherhood at this age and that he feel happy and complete.

“Yes! It is true. I am a father again at this age. I feel very happy and complete.”

He further revealed that he has decided to cut down his workload as he wishes to spend more and more time with his at the moment.

“I have already cut down on my workload. I felt I was doing too much work, just running around. I am done with that. I want to spend some time with my family.”

The R… Rajkumar director is already a father of three, which he had with his first wife Ramlatha.

After nine years of their marriage, the couple parted ways. He has three sons; one of his sons died in 2008 after suffering from a brain tumour. However, two sons are still healthy and alive and live with their mother.

Prabhu, 50, married Dr. Himani in 2020. He has always kept his second marriage and wife away from all the limelight.

Work wise, Prabhu Deva has worked as a director for multiple films like Dabangg 3, Wanted, Rowdy Rathore and many more, reports News 18.

More From Showbiz:

'Fukrey 3' release delays because of Suhana Khan's 'The Archies'?

'Fukrey 3' release delays because of Suhana Khan's 'The Archies'?

Shah Rukh Khan talks about 'Dunki' and Rajkumar Hirani in 'Ask SRK' session

Shah Rukh Khan talks about 'Dunki' and Rajkumar Hirani in 'Ask SRK' session
Tamannaah Bhatia confesses romance with Vijay Varma

Tamannaah Bhatia confesses romance with Vijay Varma
Rashmika Mandanna lauds 'Never Have I Ever' viral video featuring 'Saami Saami'

Rashmika Mandanna lauds 'Never Have I Ever' viral video featuring 'Saami Saami'
Aditya Chopra to groom Ahaan Panday for his 'big Bollywood break'

Aditya Chopra to groom Ahaan Panday for his 'big Bollywood break'
Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' first official teaser releases: WATCH

Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' first official teaser releases: WATCH

BTS' Suga confesses love for 'Indian films' in viral video

BTS' Suga confesses love for 'Indian films' in viral video
Arshad Warsi calls himself an 'underrated' and 'underused' actor

Arshad Warsi calls himself an 'underrated' and 'underused' actor
Nushrratt Bharuccha expresses feelings on NOT being part of 'Dream Girl 2'

Nushrratt Bharuccha expresses feelings on NOT being part of 'Dream Girl 2'
Suhana Khan's 'Archies' poster releases with 'Pathaan' twist

Suhana Khan's 'Archies' poster releases with 'Pathaan' twist
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Raat Akeli Hai' was first offered to Irrfan Khan?

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Raat Akeli Hai' was first offered to Irrfan Khan?
Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal': Pre-teaser out now

Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal': Pre-teaser out now
Vicky Kaushal says Katrina is the mastermind behind his birthday parties

Vicky Kaushal says Katrina is the mastermind behind his birthday parties
'A classic masterpiece': Taher Shah announces Hollywood movie 'Eye to Eye'

'A classic masterpiece': Taher Shah announces Hollywood movie 'Eye to Eye'
Kriti Sanon to make debut as producer with upcoming digital film

Kriti Sanon to make debut as producer with upcoming digital film
'I was ill informed': Naseeruddin Shah apologises to 'Sindhi speaking population'

'I was ill informed': Naseeruddin Shah apologises to 'Sindhi speaking population'
Zeenat Aman pokes fun at her ‘provocative’ posts with new ‘stern judge’ look

Zeenat Aman pokes fun at her ‘provocative’ posts with new ‘stern judge’ look
Deepika Padukone shares hilarious meme about her plant obsession

Deepika Padukone shares hilarious meme about her plant obsession
Doctor-turned-model Kapotaqkhy Chanchala becomes Miss Pakistan Universal

Doctor-turned-model Kapotaqkhy Chanchala becomes Miss Pakistan Universal
Sidharth Malhotra puts wedding ring on display in new pic, fans react

Sidharth Malhotra puts wedding ring on display in new pic, fans react
Remembering Aamir Liaquat on first death anniversary

Remembering Aamir Liaquat on first death anniversary