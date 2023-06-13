Shah Rukh Khan writes supportive message for daughter on debut film 'The Archies'

Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor is also going to make her acting debut with 'The Archies'

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is gearing up to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies; the latter has penned a supportive message for the daughter and the entire team of the film.

Shah Rukh shared the first official poster of The Archies released by the makers and wrote: “I remember when I was young (millions of years ago) would book my Archie’s Digest in advance to rent. Nostalgia. I hope Big Moose is also in the film! All the best to the whole cast and love.”

The message he wrote clearly shows how proud he is as a father today.



The poster SRK shared featured Suhana, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Aditi Dot, Vedang Raina, and Mihir Ahuja.

The Archies marks as Suhana debut in the acting world. It is also the first ever film to be produced under the banner of Tiger Baby Films; a production company owned by Zoya and Reema Kagti.

Besides Shah Rukh Khan daughter, The Archies will also mark as the acting debut of Khushi Kapoor, daughter of late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor. Moreover, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda will also be making his debut with Zoya Akhtar’s film, reports India Today.